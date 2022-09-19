President to be accorded civic honour in Hubballi

The authorities have begun preparations for hosting the public event on September 26

With President Droupadi Murmu agreeing to a civic honour by Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, the authorities here have begun preparations for hosting the public event on September 26.

The 15th President will be the first to receive a civic honour from a municipal corporation. And, she is third, after S. Radhakrishnan and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, to visit Hubballi.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Sunday after the municipal corporation received confirmation from the Rashtrapati Bhavan about the President’s consent, Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and a host of Ministers and senior leaders will participate in the programme.

Mr. Anchatageri said that the civic honour will be accorded to the President at a function to be held on the Karnataka Gymkhana Grounds at Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi. And, around 5,000 people, including dignitaries, representatives of various associations and organisations, will be invited to the function. This apart, around 800 pourakarmikas will be participating in the programme, he added.

The Mayor said that the 70-minute programme will begin at 11 a.m. and, subsequently, the President will proceed to Dharwad to inaugurate the new campus of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT).

He said that preparations have already begun for the event and the city is being spruced up to host the mega event. Considering security and other aspects, space is being earmarked for parking vehicles on KIMS playgrounds and schoolgrounds in the vicinity of the Gymkhana grounds.

To a query, he clarified that the controversy surrounding the Gymkhana Playground (popularly known Hubli Sports Ground) is a closed chapter.

Deputy Mayor Uma Mukund, Leader of Opposition in HDMC Council Doreraj Manikuntla and others were present.