Preparations under way for anti-CAA event in Vijayapura

Preparation are under way for the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act programme near Jumanal village on Kolhar Road in Vijayapura.
The event will be held on Monday, starting from 3 p.m. and expected to last till around 10 p.m. “We are completing the preparations for the event and over 1 lakh people are expected to take part in it,” said Abdul Hamid Mushrif, an organizer.
Speaking to presspersons at the venue on Sunday, he said that a large stage has been erected for the event and added that around 10 acres, of over 50 acres, will be reserved for women.
Earlier in the day, cleric Sayed Tanveer Hashmi said that that the event is being held to save the Constitution. “Every Indian who believes in the Constitution must join and support the event,” he said.
