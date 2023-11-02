Pregnant woman, neighbour run over by speeding truck on Hosur-Bengaluru highway

November 02, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two women— a 28-year-old pregnant woman and her neighbour— were killed on the spot when a speeding truck ran over them while they were crossing the road close to Narayana Hrudayalaya on the Hosur-Bengaluru highway on November 2. Another woman who was accompanying them escaped narrowly.

The deceased have been identified as P. Rukhiya, 28, a native of Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, and Lakshmamma, 50, from Varthur, Bengaluru. Rukhiya was seven months pregnant and had come with her relative Rabiya and Lakshmamma to consult the doctor, the police said .

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11 a.m. when the trio got down at the bus stop and was crossing the highway by passing through a gap in the barricade close to the hospital when they were knocked down by a speeding truck. The two women came under the moving truck and were killed on the spot. Rabiya escaped narrowly and filed a complaint with the police later.

The Hebbagodi police rushed to the spot and arrested the truck driver, charging him with death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving.

The police said though there is a skywalk, very few people prefer to use it and a majority of them cross the road at their own risk. “This is because a majority of the road users are women and patients who cannot afford to climb the stairs of the skywalk,” a police officer said. Besides, the skywalk is situated away from the bus stop, due to which many people find a gap in the barricades and cross the road, the officer added.

“Despite reminders and deploying police to prevent jaywalking, people prefer to cross the road on the highway, endangering their lives. It is high time that the skywalk should be enabled with an elevator which can help people, especially patients, use the skywalk and prevent accidents,” he added.