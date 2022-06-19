Pramoda Devi, Yaduveer invited for Yoga Day

District officialsl and elected representatives seen on Sunday inviting Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar for the International Day of Yoga programme. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A delegation of Mysuru district administration officials on Sunday formally extended an invitation to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru roya family to participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mysuru palace on June 21.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, and MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra were present when Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham extended the invitation.

The members of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru have been invited by the district administration to join the Prime Minister on the dais. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also be attending the programme scheduled to begin early on Tuesday morning.

After the programme, Mr. Modi and other dignitaries will attend a breakfast meeting on the palace premises hosted by the erstwhile royal family.