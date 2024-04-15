GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pralhad Joshi, accompanied by Yediyurappa and Shettar, files nomination papers amid much fanfare in Dharwad

The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, who is seeking re-election for the fifth time, comes in a huge procession in which Byrati Suresh, C.T. Ravi also take part

April 15, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Accompanied by the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and others, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is taking out a huge procession in Dharwad on Monday before filing his nomination papers.

Accompanied by the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and others, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is taking out a huge procession in Dharwad on Monday before filing his nomination papers. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, who is seeking re-election for the fifth time, filed his nomination papers in Dharwad on Monday after taking out a huge procession in which the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the former Ministers Byrati Suresh, C.T. Ravi and others took part.

As if to counter the Lingayat card being played by Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami, the Union Minister had a majority of Lingayat leaders of the BJP by his side when he submitted four sets of nomination papers to the Returning Officer Divya Prabhu G.R.J.

His retinue included the former MPs Vijay Sankeshwar and Prabhakar Kore, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, the former Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Members of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Tenginakai and M.R. Patil, the former MLAs Amrut Desai and Seema Masuti and the former MLC Nagaraj Chabbi.

A huge crowd of followers and supporters taking part in the procession taken out by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, accompanied by the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and others, in Dharwad on Monday.

A huge crowd of followers and supporters taking part in the procession taken out by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, accompanied by the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and others, in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

There were other Lingayat leaders also, including the former Minister C.C. Patil and Member of Legislative Council Pradeep Shettar, who accompanied him during the procession.

Addressing the gathering during the roadshow, Mr. Yediyurappa declared that Mr. Joshi will get elected for the fifth time by a margin of over two lakh votes. He termed him as a hardworking leader who has made every effort to ensure the development of his constituency.

Addressing the party workers and followers, Mr. Joshi said that the Congress is not going to win more than 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections this time and if it did, then he will felicitate such leaders. He said that the voters know about what has happened in the last 10 years of Modi rule and also about what happened earlier during the Congress rule. Now, as the polling date is fast approaching, the Congress leaders are making allegations out of fear of losing, he said.

Mr. Joshi also mentioned that he will get the highest lead with the cooperation of Mr. Yediyurappa.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi holds up the BJP symbol Lotus on his arrival at the Moorusavir Math in Hubballi on Monday.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi holds up the BJP symbol Lotus on his arrival at the Moorusavir Math in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Temple run

Prior to proceeding to Dharwad Mr. Joshi visited temples and mutts in Hubballi and Dharwad and sought the blessings of religious heads.

He visited Siddharoodha Mutt, Moorusavir Mutt, Raghavendra Swami Mutt and Anjaneya Swami Temple in Hubballi and Murugha Mutt and Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Dharwad.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.