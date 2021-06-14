Director of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and former councillor of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Prakash Godbole passed away in Dharwad on Monday. He was 67. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Mr. Godbole, who earlier served as member of the Jan Sangh, was ill for sometime. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dharwad for COVID-19-related complications. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chairman of NWKRTC V.S. Patil and others have mourned his demise.
Prakash Godbole dead
HUBBALLI,
June 14, 2021 21:21 IST
