‘Prajwal Revanna should get funds for the district from the Centre’

Expressing disappointment over Hassan not getting any project in the Union Budget, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda of the BJP said it was the responsibility of Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna to get funds for the district from the Centre.
Mr. Gowda told presspersons in Hassan on Monday that Mr. Prajwal Revanna should speak in Parliament on issues concerning the district and make efforts to bring projects. “Instead of attending marriages functions in the district, he should go to Parliament and get funds from the Centre. I wish former Prime Minister H.D. Hassan MLA bDeve Gowda guides him in this regard”, he commented.
GP elections
Mr. Preetham Gowda said candidates supported by the BJP succeeded to hold power in five gram panchayats of Hassan Assembly constituency limits. The people supported the party as it had been working in tune with their expectations.
There were no contenders for the posts of president and vice-president from the JD(S) in the five panchayats. “BJP-supported candidates have come to power in Salagame panchayat, which had been considered to be the strong bastion of the JD(S)”, he said.
