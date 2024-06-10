Prajwal remanded in 14 days judicial custody

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court remanded rape accused and former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to 14 days judicial custody on Monday, as his SIT custody ended on Sunday.

The SIT did not seek further custody of Mr. Prajwal Revanna, but intended to seek his custody in other cases pending against him.

This means that Mr. Prajwal Revanna will be sent to the central prison at Parappana Agrahara here. He was earlier in SIT custody and had reportedly complained of the condition of the toilet there.

Mr. Prajwal Revanna, who was in SIT custody since the last one week, was taken to his residence at Basavanagudi here for spot inspection. The SIT had earlier conducted a spot mahazar at his house at Holenarsipur in Hassan district on Saturday.

Mr. Prajwal Revanna was arrested on May 31 after he returned from Munich, Germany. He had fled the country soon after the voting in the Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

Three separate cases have been registered against Mr. Prajwal Revanna. The first case was filed on April 28 at the Holenarsipur Town police station where he and his father, JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna were accused of sexual harassment by a 47-year-old former house help.

The second case was filed by the Criminal Investigation Department on May 1, after a 44-year-old former member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat accused Mr. Prajwal Revanna of repeated rape.

The third case, filed at the K.R. Nagar police station in Mysuru district, pertains to rape allegations by a woman in her 60s.

The police had questioned him about the storing and recording of the videos and about the phone, which had all the recordings and was reportedly destroyed by the accused. Mr. Prajwal Revanna has allegedly denied all allegations and claimed he was not seen in the videos. The police are trying to analyse the crime scene through spot investigation.