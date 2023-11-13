HamberMenu
Power supply to IP sets: MLA seeks daytime schedule

November 13, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
G.T. Deve Gowda

G.T. Deve Gowda | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

G.T. Deve Gowda, former Minister and Chamundeshwari MLA, on Monday questioned the Congress government’s move to supply electricity to farmers’ irrigation pump-sets in the early hours when there have been cases of human-animal conflict and leopard attacks of late.

The MLA told reporters that the government should consider supplying three-phase power for seven hours to the pump-sets instead of at night, as was being done in the previous government.

He alleged that the Forest Department has failed in handling the human-animal conflict. “How could farmers risk their lives going to their fields after 2 a.m. for pumping water to their crops?” he asked.

Mr. Gowda alleged that the State government was indifferent to farmers and their safety.

