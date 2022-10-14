There will be power disruption on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. due to maintenance works by CESC at the KHB Colony Distribution Centre in Vijayanagar 4 th stage in Mysuru. The areas surrounding National Public School, SVEI school and surrounding areas, Basavanahalli water tank and adjoining regions, Renuka College and adjoining areas, Remand Home and surrounding areas will be affected