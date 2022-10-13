Power disruption

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has said there will be power outage in parts of the area coming under V.V. Mohalla sub-divisional office on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is to take up maintenance work and the affected areas include Baradanapura, Mavinahalli, Gopalapura, Mulluru, Daripura, Royal Inn Circle, Jayadevaanagar, Bhairaveshwarnagar, Lokanayaknagar, Sanjeevani Circle, Chikkaharadanahalli, Mathuranagar, Metagalli rural, Yadahalli, Kalluru, Jayanagar K Block, Srirampura 2 nd stage and surrounding areas.