The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has said there will be power outage in parts of the area coming under V.V. Mohalla sub-divisional office on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is to take up maintenance work and the affected areas include Baradanapura, Mavinahalli, Gopalapura, Mulluru, Daripura, Royal Inn Circle, Jayadevaanagar, Bhairaveshwarnagar, Lokanayaknagar, Sanjeevani Circle, Chikkaharadanahalli, Mathuranagar, Metagalli rural, Yadahalli, Kalluru, Jayanagar K Block, Srirampura 2 nd stage and surrounding areas.
Power disruption
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.