Pourakarmika dies while discharging COVID-19 duty

A 45-year-old pourakarmika died while spraying disinfectants at Kalkuni village of Mandya district on Wednesday.

The deceased, Basavaraju, was attached to the Kalkuni Grama Panchayat of Malavalli taluk, sources from Kirugavalu police station said.

According to the sources, he was deputed to spray disinfectants at the village when he suddenly collapsed and died.

The incident shook the villagers, who suspect that the deceased might have not used safety gears such as face mask and gloves.

Mandya District Health Officer Dr. H.P. Manche Gowda ruled out the possibilities of the disinfectants killing Mr. Basavaraju.

The grama panchayats spray sodium hypochlorite mixed water to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. The quantity would be bare minimal, he told The Hindu.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, however, would look into the incident, he added.

The district has recorded 12 COVID-19 positive cases and of them 11 are from Malavalli. Hence, the authorities concerned are taking preventive measures on a warfooting to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.