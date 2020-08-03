Posts on Shah: Congress worker arrested

The Cubbon Park police have arrested an office-bearer of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for allegedly putting up derogatory posts on Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
The accused has been identified as Anand Prasad, secretary of IT Cell, KPCC. He is from Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru.
According to sources, a few miscreants had put up derogatory and defamatory posts after Mr. Shah tested positive and the accused had allegedly replied to such posts in a derogatory manner. He has been booked under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups) of the IPC.
Meanwhile, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has appealed on Twitter to the Congress cadre not to post defamatory comments against political leaders. “I appeal to Congress workers not to make defamatory statements against any political leader, on matters of health and other issues on social media platforms. It is not in our culture to wish bad for others. Congress is a party that exemplifies brotherhood and humanity,” his tweet read.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath