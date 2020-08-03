Posts on Shah: Congress worker arrested

The Cubbon Park police have arrested an office-bearer of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for allegedly putting up derogatory posts on Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Anand Prasad, secretary of IT Cell, KPCC. He is from Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru.

According to sources, a few miscreants had put up derogatory and defamatory posts after Mr. Shah tested positive and the accused had allegedly replied to such posts in a derogatory manner. He has been booked under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has appealed on Twitter to the Congress cadre not to post defamatory comments against political leaders. “I appeal to Congress workers not to make defamatory statements against any political leader, on matters of health and other issues on social media platforms. It is not in our culture to wish bad for others. Congress is a party that exemplifies brotherhood and humanity,” his tweet read.