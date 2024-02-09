Pork prices surge across Karnataka due to supply shortage and piggery closure

February 09, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Pork prices have been steadily increasing in various parts of Karnataka over the past few months, primarily due to a shortage of supply in the market.

Pork prices have surged to ₹500 per kilogram in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, where consumption is higher.

Industry insiders said that an ongoing supply shortage amid heightened demand during the current wedding season is a major contributing factor. They anticipate further increase in prices in the coming months if supply continues to be insufficient.

The scarcity of pork meat in Bengaluru is linked to the closure of piggeries within the city by authorities.

Manoj Kumar, a piggery owner from north Bengaluru, explained, “Several pig farms operating within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits have been shut down due to concerns raised by local residents. Over the past year, authorities have directed many piggeries to relocate outside the city. However, those who don’t have land to establish pig farms have discontinued their businesses, resulting in a shortage of meat in the market.”

Yosephu, a pork meat trader with a shop in Koramangala, said, “We no longer get meat from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Traders there attribute this to local municipal authorities implementing a ban on pig breeding under the Swachh Bharat Mission, aimed at maintaining cleanliness in the city. In some areas there, pigs roam freely in towns. As a result, authorities there have taken action against owners of pigs, which led to a halt in the supply of pork meat to the market here.”

In Mangaluru, traders have attributed the scarcity of meat in the market to a shortage of Duroc, a popularly consumed pig breed.

Joel Pinto, a piggery owner in Mangaluru, said, “The primary cause is that certain piggery owners, concerned about diseases, opted to sell their stock to wholesalers. They sold their entire pig stock to wholesalers, who subsequently sold it to the northeastern States. Apart from this, the rise in fuel costs, and expenses in piggery farming contribute to the increase in prices.”

In Kodagu, where pork is considered a delicacy, the price of pork has doubled in the last three months. Traders from Kodagu attribute the price increase to a shortage of pork meat supply.

Muthappa B.N., a pork shop owner in Virajpet, said, “Previously, many people in Kodagu used to breed pigs at home, with two to four pigs in each households. However, this practice has now been discontinued, leading to a reduction in meat supply to the market.”

The rise in pork prices is expected to have repercussions on the catering and food industries, potentially resulting in higher rates for food orders that could directly affect weddings and other events in Kodagu. Pandi Curry, a renowned delicacy in Kodagu, is often served at various occasions, including weddings, engagement ceremonies, gatherings at ainmanes (ancestral homes), naming ceremonies, and other festivities.