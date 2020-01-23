Polling for 43 GP seats

The State government has announced elections to the 43 posts of gram panchayat members, one zilla panchayat member and one taluk panchayat member in Belagavi district.

Polling will be held on February 9.

These vacancies were caused by death or resignations of members.

According to the announcement, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer S.B. Bommanahalli will issue a notification on January 25. The last date for filing nomination papers will be January 28 and scrutiny will be on January 29. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers will be January 31. Polling will begin at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Counting will be taken up in the taluks on February 11.

The State government has clarified that nomination papers would be accepted even on the fourth Saturday [January 25] which is otherwise a government holiday.

The code of conduct for these elections, applicable in the constituencies concerned, will come into force on January 25. It will last till February 11.

The State government has fixed reservation for the Hebbal Zilla Panchayat seat for Backward Class B and the Katakol Taluk Panchayat seat for Backward A (woman).

Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.V. Rajendra said that all deputations of panchayat development officers and other gram panchayat officers have been cancelled and that the officers have been reverted to their original positions in view of the elections.