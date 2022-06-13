Polling begins for elections to Legislative Council from South Graduates’ Constituency
Polling began for the elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates’ Constituency across 150 booths in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts on Monday morning.
Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami cast his vote at a polling station in Chamundipuram while JD(S) candidate H.K. Ramu and BJP leaders Pratap Simha and S.A. Ramdas voted at different booths in the city.
People were seen forming queues outside polling stations after polling process began at 8 a.m.
The turnout of voters during the first two hours of polling was 9.03% in Mysuru district, 7.94% in Mandya district and 7.05% in Chamarajanagar district.
