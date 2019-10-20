Politicians for better media coverage of House sessions

Senior politicians have expressed regret over the decline in the quality of media coverage of the legislature sessions.

Large- and Medium-scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who inaugurated a workshop on ‘New media: challenges and management’ — organised by the Karnataka Media Academy in association with the Dharwad District Working Journalists’ Union — here on Saturday, said legislature sessions play a key role in the functioning of the democracy and the media is expected to be meticulous while covering the proceedings. It is a matter of concern that the quality of such coverage has declined over the years, he said.

Several important issues are discussed in the House and the common people come to know about them only through the media. It was pity that legislators who come well-prepared, participate effectively in the deliberations and make useful suggestions fail to get proper coverage in the media, but “the news of some legislators resorting to unruly behaviour is carried on the front page”, he said.

Basavaraj Horatti, MLC, said media reports play a key role in opening the eyes of the government and the public. On many occasions, legislators raise issues on the floor of the House based on media reports. Therefore, the media is expected to give proper coverage to the legislature sessions. The media, however, is highlighting silly issues and sidelining serious issues during the sessions and this would not serve any purpose, he said.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said challenges had multiplied with the growth of technology. Today, technology had advanced but news stories were not making much impact, he said.

Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Abbayya Prasad, Kundagol MLA Kusumavati Shivalli, Department of Information and Public Relations Commissioner S.N. Siddharamappa, academy secretary C. Roopa, Department of Information and Public Relations senior assistant director Manjunath Dollin, Dharwad District Working Journalists’ Union president Ganapati Gangolli, and others were present.

At the technical sessions, Suvarnanews.com chief editor S.K. Shyamasundar spoke on ‘New media - challenges and management’ and translator Pradhan Gurudath spoke on ‘Issues of translation in journalism’.

Hubballi–Dharwad Police Commissioner R. Dileep distributed certificates to the participants at the valedictory session.