Police take out route march in Chamarajanagar
The Chamarajanagar police conducted a route march in the town on Sunday to diffuse situation arising out of a clash between two groups the previous night over a petty incident.
The clash erupted when one group was performing a wheelie resulting in a fracas with another group of a different community late on Saturday. However, there was bandobast in the town for Ganesha festival and hence police stepped in and diffused the situation besides taking 6 persons into custody in connection with the clash.
On Sunday, the police conducted a route march to establish its domination and send a strong message to the public that the law and order situation was under control.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.