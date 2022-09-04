Karnataka

Police take out route march in Chamarajanagar

The Chamarajanagar police conducted a route march in the town on Sunday to diffuse situation arising out of a clash between two groups the previous night over a petty incident.

The clash erupted when one group was performing a wheelie resulting in a fracas with another group of a different community late on Saturday. However, there was bandobast in the town for Ganesha festival and hence police stepped in and diffused the situation besides taking 6 persons into custody in connection with the clash.

On Sunday, the police conducted a route march to establish its domination and send a strong message to the public that the law and order situation was under control.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2022 8:24:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/police-take-out-route-march-in-chamarajanagar/article65850039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY