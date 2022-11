November 16, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

A 3-day annual sports meet for police personnel in Kodagu district will be held from November 17 to 19. It will be held at the polcie parade grounds in Madikeri and international squash player Joshna Chinappa will inaugurate the meet. The valedictory will be held at the DAR parade grounds on November 19 at 4 p.m.