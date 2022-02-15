Police seize drugs worth ₹2.5 crore, arrest two

TThe Govindpura police on Monday arrested two drug peddlers, one of them a foreign national, in separate cases and recovered cocaine and brown sugar worth ₹2.5 crore.

The accused has been identified as Chibueze Chinonso, 32, a resident of HBR Layout who claimed he was from Nigeria. However, the police are still verifying these details as he did not have any travel documents on him. A senior police officer said Chinonso sourced cocaine from Brazil to Delhi through his contacts with international drug peddlers. “The accused used to smuggle drugs into the city by train and was selling it to celebrities and party organisers,” said a police official.

In another case, the police nabbed a peddler from Maharashtra, identified as Srikanth, and recovered 2.4 kg of brown sugar worth ₹1.2 crore from him. “He sourced drugs from his contacts in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and supplied it to local peddlers here for ₹5,000 per gram,” said the police.

The accused has been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and taken into custody.