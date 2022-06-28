Police recover stolen articles worth ₹35 lakh, arrest four

The Peenya police on Tuesday arrested a gang of four house burglars and recovered stolen articles worth ₹35.4 lakh from them.

The kingpin, Fayaz Ahmed, 50, owner of a junk shop in Mysuru, is a habitual offender with 24 criminal cases pending against him. Fayaz ganged up with Prasad, 37, Mahesh, 21, and Sumanth, 23, while in central prison and after being released on bail, the accused started to break into houses, Vinaya Patil, DCP, North Division, said.

Using the same modus operandi, the accused entered a house situated in Vidyanagar in T. Dasarahalli on June 2, when the occupants had gone to pick their child from school.

Based on the complaint, the police analysed the CCTV footage and arrested the accused.