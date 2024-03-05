GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police question accused in ‘pro-Pak’ slogan case

March 05, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the arrests in the alleged “pro-Pakistan” slogan case , the Vidhana Soudha police have taken three accused into custody for questioning.

The police have seized their mobile phones and sent them to FSL for analysis to ascertain the possible involvement of others in the case. The arrests were based on the FSL report confirming the slogans, but the investigation will be focussed on whether it was an accidental or deliberate act, said an official.

The accused Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi, a chilli trader from Byadagi taluk in Haveri district, is a Congress member, while Munawwar Ahmed, 29, from RT Nagar in Bengaluru, is his friend. The other accused Mohammed Iltaj from Kishanganj in New Delhi, also a Congress worker, was part of the group celebrating the victory of of Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain at Vidhana Soudha.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok tweeted a picture showing Iltaj in a picture with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, purportedly taken during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

