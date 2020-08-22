‘Police personnel ready to donate plasma’

A majority of the 140 city police personnel, who are back on duty following recovery from COVID-19, are willing to donate plasma for critically ill COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals of Dakshina Kannada, Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash said on Friday.

He told reporters that 140 officers and other staff were among the COVID-19 warriors who had tested positive. They remained in isolation and followed treatment protocol. “Most of them are willing to donate. They will be the first to respond when a collection centre opens in the city. They are ready to help in the recovery of patients,” he said.

Mr. Vikash said the city policemen were wearing masks and face shields and following other guidelines and protocol to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He met and thanked the personnel who expressed their willingness to donate plasma. “The exact number of personnel who will donate will be known when the collection starts.”.