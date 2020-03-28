Police on the ground also engaged in humanitarian work, says SP

The Dharwad district police have stepped up measures to ensure total lockdown and began seizing vehicles of those violating prohibitory orders in the district.

According to Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyar, the police have stepped up vigil in rural areas and are taking steps to curtail unwanted movement of people, especially those who roam around on motorcycles. On Friday, the police seized 10 motorcycles in Annigeri town and issued warnings to several others.

Patrol vehicles are making regular announcements against people venturing out of houses without valid reasons. Those who do not heed to the request would be dealt with strictly. Even ban on entry into the district is taken up strictly and people are allowed entry only in emergency cases with total precautions, she added.

Besides, the district police personnel on the ground are also engaged in humanitarian works.

On Friday, the police arranged to provide food to migrant workers who are struck in Annigeri. Ms. Vartika Katiyar inspected the government hospital in Annigeri following reports of the hospital authorities not observing social distancing and saw that corrective steps were taken. The police are also engaged in streamlining the delivery of essential commodities in several parts of the district, she said.