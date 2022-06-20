Police mount vigil to check Agnipath protests in Hubballi

With reports about more dharnas being planned, security stepped up in twin cities

With reports about more protests being planned against the Agnipath scheme of the Union government, the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate has stepped up vigil in the twin cities particularly in Dharwad, which witnessed a snap protest on Saturday.

On Saturday, scores of candidates from Annigeri, Navalgund and Dharwad taluk reached Dharwad and resorted to a snap protest which subsequently had ended with the Police using force to disperse the crowd and taking a few among the protestors under preventive custody.

Following the incident, the vigil in the twin cities particularly Dharwad has been stepped up and the Police also conducted route march on Sunday to send out a clear signal to those intending to stage protests. It might be recalled that some organisations had reportedly given a call for Bandh on Monday.

In fact, on Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Hubballi, held a meeting with Police Commissioner Labhu Ram and other officials to take stock of the situation particularly regarding the preventive measures being taken to thwart any protest.

On Monday, following directions from the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate, additional forces were deployed at important junctions in the twin cities including the railway stations. In Dharwad, which witnessed protest on Saturday, saw KSRP contingents along with police personnel were deployed at Jubilee Circle, Srinagar, near SBI on College road and patrolling was increased.

Meanwhile, the District Police had also increased patrolling in rural areas asking youths not to indulge in violence. As a call for ‘Belagavi bandh’ was given by few organisations, the district police had increased vigil at the district border on Savadatti Road and Belagavi Road and all vehicles proceeding to Belagavi were checked.

Both Police Commissioner Labhu Ram and District Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant had made appeals to the public not to take law into their hands. The youths have also been appealed not to take part in protests as it would harm their dream of army career.