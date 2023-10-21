Police martyrs paid homage on Police Commemoration Day

October 21, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Police personnel who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace, law and order in the society were remembered and rich tributes were paid to them at the Police Commemoration Day held at across the districts of Kalyana Karnataka region on Saturday.

In Kalaburagi, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum said that the police had a great role to play in maintaining in keeping the peace in the society.

“Police practically work round the clock. Even though they are on leave or outside duty hours, they report to duty on demand, irrespective of the time and space they are in. It often affects their health. But, they attend the emergency duties. Their commitment is unquestionable,” Ms. Taranum said after paying floral tributes to police martyrs at the District Armed Reserve parade grounds in Kalaburagi.

Recalling the sacrifice of police personnel in the district, she said that 16 police personnel lost their lives while they were on duty. “The government has given social security to the families of police personnel who lost their lives in the service of society. If anything is required apart from that, the district administration is ready to help,” she said.

North-Eastern Range Inspector General of Police Ajay Hilori, Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Chetan R, Superintendent of Police Addur Srinivasalu, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal and others were present.

In Ballari

In Ballari, B.S. Lokesh, Ballari Eastern Range Inspector General of Police, called for civil society to treat with high respect the kith and kin of those police personnel who sacrificed their lives for society and to extend a helping hand in all possible ways to keep them in comfort.

“We must never forget the police personnel who have sacrificed their lives for society. It is our duty to always remember them and do everything to keep their families in comfort,” he said after paying tributes to the police martyrs at police parade grounds in Ballari.

Commending the sacrifices of martyr police personnel, Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra said that their sacrifices would never go waste. “Police personnel have sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace, order and law in the society. We must always remember them and stand with the families of the martyrs. We need to strengthen the police force and develop intimacy between the civil society and police,” he said.

Ranjit Kumar Bandaru, Ballari Superintendent of Police, gave a brief description of the background of Police Martyrs Day.

“On October 21, 1959, a contingent Central Reserve Police Force led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Karan Singh was ambushed by Chinese forces in the remote Himalayan region of Ladakh during a patrol along the Indo-Tibetan border. The CRPF personnel bravely fought back the Chinese forces. In the confrontation, CRPF personnel bravely lost their lives and 9 more were arrested by the Chinese forces. The day of the incident is observed as Police Martyrs’ Day, also known as Police Commemoration Day every year to honour the police personnel who died on duty,” Mr. Bandaru said. He added that as many as 189 police personnel have died, including 16 in Karnataka in 2022-23.