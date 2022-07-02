Police intervene at municipal workers’ protest

A couple of municipal workers on protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Hassan on Saturday demanding regularisation of their services, attempted to consume poison, forcing the police to intervene. Their attempt was averted with the timely intervention of a few other workers on protest, besides the police.

The municipal workers began their protest on Friday across the State. They have resolved to continue the protest on Monday as well. The employees are taking part in the dharna, boycotting their regular work, which includes the collection of municipal solid waste, cleaning roads, parks and drinking water supply management.

Hassan City Municipal Council president R.Mohan met the protesters and said that the council had been responding to their demands. The council had taken measures to ensure timely release of payment to the workers. He appealed to them to withdraw the protest and return to work.

