Police hold meeting with Ganesha Mandals for better coordination during immersion procession

September 25, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadish leading a police march in Belagavi on Monday, ahead of Thursday’s idol immersion procession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadish leading a police march in Belagavi on Monday, ahead of Thursday’s idol immersion procession. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The police held a meeting with leaders of the various Ganesha Mandals to finalise the operational details of the immersion processions of Ganesha idols in the city on Monday. The immersion procession is scheduled on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadish and other officers participated in the meeting held in the office of the Assistant Commissioner Narayan Baramani.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police told the mandal office bearers that the police will strictly enforce all court judgments, including the ban on playing loudspeakers after 10 p.m.

He said that the immersion procession will pass off peacefully with cooperation between officials and mandal authorities. He suggested that idols installed at far away places be removed first so that their travel time to the immersion ponds is reduced.

This can be achieved by beginning their rituals and the last day auctions in the morning and completing them early. He also said that officials will hold meetings with leaders of a few major mandals to ensure better coordination.

Ganesh Mandals said they have some concerns about power and water supply during the procession, potholes and other problems on the roads en route, traffic management and safety of women and children. The Deputy Commissioner of Police said that all such concerns will be addressed by the city administration, including the police officials.

