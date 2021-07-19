Karnataka

Police help girl reach right exam centre

Hubballi-Dharwad Police played Good Samaritan for a girl who had come to a wrong examination centre on the first day of her SSLC examination on Monday.

The girl came to the examination centre at Lamington School in Hubballi. But once she entered the hall, the invigilators told her that she had come to the wrong centre.

The girl was asked to go to another centre. But she had no vehicle to go there. The school staff then requested the police to help her. Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police on duty V.S. Rayapur immediately directed police constable B.S. Lingadal to drop the girl to the other centre.

The girl then rode pillion with the police constable and reached the right exam centre. The police also counselled her not to get tensed but to write the examination confidently.


