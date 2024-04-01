GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police dog Bruno passes away in Bidar

April 01, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Govinda Reddy paying floral tribute to Bruno at the Police Headquarters in Bidar.

Deputy Commissioner Govinda Reddy paying floral tribute to Bruno at the Police Headquarters in Bidar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sniffer dog Bruno, which was part of the detective dog squad of Bidar Police for over a decade, died on Sunday and was laid to rest the same day at the Bidar Police Headquarters.

Deputy Commissioner Govinda Reddy and Superintendent of Police Chennabasavanna S.L. were among the senior officers of the Bidar district administration who paid their last respects to their most trusted sniffer dog before participating in the funeral.

“Bruno was the most trusted dog in detective operations. It discharged its security duties during the visits of the President, the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries to the district. It participated in many competitions and won awards,” Mr. Reddy said during the funeral.

“Dogs are known for their sincerity. In particular, Bruno was the most trusted dog of Bidar Police. It was the backbone of the District Police when it came to detective work and search operations. It helped police solve many criminal cases apart from serving as an explosive detection squad member,” Mr. Chennabasavanna said.

“Bruno served not just in Bidar but also in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Belagavi and other places on demand. Whenever a VIP visited any place in the State, Bruno was summoned for explosive detection activities,” Ashok, head of Bidar’s dog squad, said.

