Police deny involvement of Ashok’s son in accident

An accident that left two killed in Hosapete on Monday turned controversial on Thursday with reports claiming Revenue Minister R. Ashok’s son Sharath was driving the car and there was a cover up under way.

However, C.K. Baba, Superintendent of Police, Ballari, denied that the Minister’s son was in the car that was involved in the accident.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, he termed the allegations as “rumours”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ashok, speaking to The Hindu in Bengaluru, said the police were probing the case and he would not interfere in any manner. When quizzed whether his son was in the car involved in the accident, he said anything he says would amount to influencing the probe and refused to comment. “The car that was involved in the accident is no way related to my family and the police FIR does not name my son. Beyond this, I do not want to say anything,” he said.

Mr. Baba said a person named Rahul was driving the car and has been injured. A case has been booked against him. Ravi Naik, a pedestrian, was killed on the spot and Sachin, who was inside the car, breathed his last on his way to the hospital.

“The Minister’s son was not involved in the case and we don’t have any pressure from anybody. The investigation is in progress,” Mr. Baba said.

Laxma Naik, a resident of M.M. Halli Tanda in Hosapete taluk, lodged a complaint in Marriyammanahalli police station on Monday evening, in which he had alleged that his relative Ravi Naik and he were hit by a speeding car on National Highway 50 when they were standing by the roadside around 3 p.m.