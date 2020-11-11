Police bust two cricket betting rackets, three arrested

The police, in two separate cases, have arrested three people for allegedly running cricket betting rackets.

One of the accused, Shabbir Khan, 32, who lives in Varthur, was caught by the Central Crime Branch police at a roadside tea stall near Varthur police station while accepting bets. The police recovered ₹4 lakh and a mobile phone from him. “He was using a mobile phone app to take bets,” said a police officer.

In a similar incident, the East Division police arrested two men — Ranganath, 29, and Somashekhar, 30, from Koratagere, Tumakuru district — for taking bets. The accused were caught near a mall on OMR road. “They were accepting bets from punters on behalf of their contacts in Gujarat and were getting a commission on each bet placed,” said the police, who are probing the case.