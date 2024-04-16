Police arrest two involved in four house-break thefts

April 16, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Ramamurthy Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a rowdy-sheeter and his associates involved in four house-break thefts reported in eastern parts of the city. The police recovered valuables worth ₹15 lakh from them.

Srinivasa, the rowdy sheeter in Yeshwantpur, has over 20 criminal cases pending against him. Based on a house-break theft in Ramamurthy Nagar on March 23, the police found a fingerprint from the scene of crime which matched with that of Venkatesh, an associate of Srinivasa and a habitual offender. Venkatesh had visited Parappana Agarahara prison a month ago to meet Srinivas and had submitted his biometrics details there. The accused had hatched a plan to carry out a series of house breaks and Venkatesh was assigned to recce the area. After Srinivas came out on bail a month ago, the duo executed the plan, a police officer said. With their arrest, the police solved four house-break thefts reported in KR Puram and RM Murthy Nagar.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda advised people to take precautions while going out of town. “People should avoid using padlocks on gates and not leave newspapers outside, indicating the house was empty. They should alert the neighbours or the jurisdictional police stations, thus helping patrolling police to pay attention while on rounds,” he said.