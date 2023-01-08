Police arrest three, crack attempt to murder case

January 08, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The police on Sunday arrested three people on the charge of attempt to murder Sri Ram Sene leader Ravi Kokitkar and his associate Manoj Desurkar in Belagavi. The incident occurred on Saturday night.

The accused are 41-year-old Abhijit Somnath Bhatkhande from Patil Mal in Belagavi, 32-year-old Rahul Ningani Kodachawad and 25-year-old Jyotiba Gangaram Mutagekar, both from Bastawad.

The motive is suspected to be a financial dispute between Abhijit Bhatkhande and Ravi Kokitkar.

The police have recovered a country-made pistol and the scooter used in the offence.

The groups involved have had financial transactions for over three years, but there were some differences over payment of arrears, the police said.

Abhijit Bhatkhande was seriously injured after an attack by unidentified miscreants on January 1. He suspected Ravi Kokitkar’s involvement in the attack. Also, a case was registered in the Shahapur Police Station. However, this only led to an escalation in rivalry between the two groups.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah told presspersons that four teams led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravindra Gadagi solved the case within a day. He congratulated the teams.

The crime

Ravi Kokitkar and Manoj Desurkar were injured when three bike-riding men opened fire at them near a road hump in Hindalga village.

The bullet brushed Ravi Kokitkar’s neck and entered Manoj Desurkar’s arm. The villagers then shifted the injured to KLE Hospital in Belagavi. A case has been registered in the Camp Police Station following a complaint by Ravi Kokitkar.

Investigation has revealed that some associates of Ravi Kokitkar divulged his location and other details to Abhijit Bhatkhande who, along with the others, waited for them near the road hump at night.