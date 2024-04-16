GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest five persons minutes before they carry out ‘supari’ killing

April 16, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The alert Chikkajala police caught a gang of five miscreants minutes before they were to execute ‘supari’ killing of a private firm employee in Gangtigana Halli on Monday night.

Sub-Inspector Shivanna and staff attached to Chikkajala police station, who were on rounds on Monday night, intercepted three people wearing monkey caps waiting in an SUV in an isolated area. The three are high school dropouts and juveniles. The police recovered lethal weapons. The police have also arrested two others involved in the case.

On inquiry, the accused revealed they were waiting for Kishore, a resident of Harohalli and local distributor for FMCG products, to kill him. The juveniles confessed to being promised ₹3 lakh by Hemanth Reddy, 21, to eliminate Kishore and were paid ₹5,000 advance. The accused used the money to rent the SUV and bought weapons and monkey caps from their native Maluru and were waiting for Kishore, who was returning home from Mysuru on a scooter.

Hemanth Reddy, now arrested, told the police that his aunt and Kishore were colleagues and the latter was harassing her frequently over phone and messages. Enraged, Hemanth decided to eliminate Kishore and roped in the accused.

