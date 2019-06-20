Police arrest five after two groups clash

The Hubballi Police on Thursday arrested five persons in connection with a clash between two groups in front of the Hubballi Sub-Jail in which a few suffered injuries and vehicles were damaged.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Ganesh Sham Jadhav (19) of Settlement area, Ashwat Basavaraj Madiwal (22), Deepak Raju Chalavadi (19) and Veerendra Venkatesh Tadkal (18) of Ishwar Nagar and Jaswant Gurunath Gandal (22) of Girani Chawl in Hubballi.

The police have also recovered an autorickshaw, two two-wheelers and swords and knives from the accused. The accused have been booked on the charge of attempt to murder, causing injury and mischief. All the five have been remanded in judicial custody. A search is on for the remaining accused.

On Wednesday, members of the two groups having links with history-sheeters clashed in front of the Sub-Jail. The incident occurred when a few of them had come to meet a history-sheeter, involved in a case of stabbing, lodged in the Sub-Jail. According to sources, members of a rival group numbering over 10 and armed with lethal weapons arrived at the spot and attacked them.

In the attack, one person suffered serious injury and others escaped with minor injuries. A car parked outside the Sub-Jail was damaged by the clashing groups. The incident had sent shock waves across the locality as it had occurred in front of the Sub-Jail.

Meanwhile, police sources said that others involved in the clash would be arrested soon. A case has been registerd at the Ashok Nagar Police Station.