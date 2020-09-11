Police arrest accused after soldier postsvideo complaining trespass, assault

The police responded swiftly to a soldier’s plea to save his family from his relatives who attacked his family members in a village in Belagavi on Friday.

The accused, who are related to the soldier, were arrested within hours of his video message being shared on social media handles.

Soldier Bharatesh Chougale, who is posted in Assam, released a video on Friday complaining that Mahesh Durke and two of his associates had trespassed into his house in Kinaye village and assaulted his family. They damaged his brother’s motorbike and tried to set fire to the house, he said.

Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan rushed his staff to the village who found out that the accused were related to the soldier and that they had a long standing dispute over property.

The Chougales had left the village and shifted to the house of their relatives in a nearby village.

The police arrested the accused and produced them before court.

Dr. Thiyagarajan released a video message saying that all possible assistance would be given to the soldier’s family.