PM’s address disappointed farmers, industry: Karnataka Congress

The Karnataka Congress termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on extension of the lockdown as “disappointing” and said the Centre has offered no relief to the people affected badly by the lockdown.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, KPCC president designate D K Shivakumar said “We are disappointed. The Prime Minister has not announced any relief measures to farmers, unorganised sectors and migrants who are affected very badly by the lockdown.”

The lockdown has been extended till May 3 and more stringently till April 20.

“We expected the Prime Minister will announce some relief measures to boost confidence and strength of the State with some financial support.” But he (Mr Modi) disappointed large sections of the people by not announcing any relief steps for farmers, labourers, small scale industry and manufacturers, Mr D K Shivakumar said.

“The government has done nothing to mitigate the worse effects of COVID-19, apart from meagre stimulus announced by Nirmala Sitharaman,” the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) tweeted.

The KPCC also tweeted saying: “BJP Govt is unprepared for life after lockdown. Are there plans for getting workers back to factories, segregating working stations on shop floor, fumigating work places every few hours, securing workplace and force for business continuity plans and putting economy back on tract again”.

Earlier, Congress leaders paid floral tributes to B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution, on his 129th birth anniversary at the State secretariat as well as the party office.