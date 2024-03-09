GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM to lay foundation for new terminal in Hubballi Airport today

Programme to be held via virtual mode today

March 09, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Pralhad Joshi 

Pralhad Joshi  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for the construction of the new terminal at Hubballi Airport virtually on Sunday.

In a press release, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that the PM would be inaugurating and initiating development works worth ₹9,811 crore at 14 airports across the country on Sunday at 11 a.m. from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh via virtual mode.

Under the project, Airports Authority of India would be upgrading Hubballi Airport to international standards. Continuous correspondence with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry and AAI had resulted in the project being approved, he has said.

The Hubballi Airport new terminal will come up at a cost of ₹273 crore. The terminal spread over 15,950 sq.m will have four aero bridges and will be able to handle 2,400 passengers at a time. It will have GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) 5-Star Rating, Mr. Joshi said in the release.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / air transport / travel and commuting / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.