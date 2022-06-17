PM to attend breakfast meeting of Wadiyars at palace

‘

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the breakfast meeting hosted by the erstwhile Mysuru royal family on June 21 after the mass yoga demonstration at the palace on the occasion of International Day of Yoga-2022.

Confirming this to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Pratap Simha, MP, said Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar have arranged the programme at the palace.

“We have invited the royal family for the Yoga Day and the list of elected representatives and dignitaries on the stage with the PM will be known either by tonight or tomorrow. Our respect to the Mysuru Maharajas and the royal family is unquestionable and the lies spread earlier on the issue over invite were uncalled for,” he said.

After the Yoga Day event, the Prime Minister is visiting the exhibition organised on the occasion at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds in Doddakere Maidan, the MP said.