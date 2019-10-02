Karnataka

PM-SYM inclusion: Midday meal workers protest on Oct. 17

more-in

Opposing the State government’s order to include midday meal workers-cum-helpers for pension under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) scheme, the Kalaburagi district unit of Karnataka State Akshara Dasoha Noukarara Sangha plans to stage a protest on October 17.

Gauramma Patil, Honorary President of the sangha, addressing presspersons said that as per the criteria, the scheme would benefit midday meal workers between 18-40, while those workers serving at various anganwadis for years who were over 40 years would not be eligible for the scheme.

Terming the scheme ‘anti-labour’, Ms. Patil said that around 1.18 lakh midday meal cooks in the State would be deprived of a pension if they were included in the PM-SYM scheme.

She said that after holding several meetings with the Secretary of the Education Department in the last three years, the workers were entitled to the pension. A sum of ₹100 from their remuneration was deducted every month towards pension contribution and the equivalent amount was contributed by the government as a contribution too.

Ms. Patil said a State-level protest would be held in Bengaluru in December demanding that the government exempt the midday meal workers from PM-SYM scheme or to reconsider the decision on the age criteria.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
pension and welfare
wage and pension
demonstration
food safety
food
Gulbarga
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2019 10:33:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/pm-sym-inclusion-midday-meal-workers-protest-on-oct-17/article29570161.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY