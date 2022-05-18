PM, others wish Deve Gowda on his birthday

A host of leaders wished former JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on his birthday on Wednesday including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Modi tweeted, “Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman Shri H.D. Deve Gowda Ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.”

BJP and Congress leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Ministers BJP B.S. Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar also greeted him. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the residence of Mr. Gowda in Padmanabhanagar and wished him.