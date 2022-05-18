PM, others wish Deve Gowda on his birthday
A host of leaders wished former JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on his birthday on Wednesday including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mr. Modi tweeted, “Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman Shri H.D. Deve Gowda Ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.”
BJP and Congress leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Ministers BJP B.S. Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar also greeted him. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the residence of Mr. Gowda in Padmanabhanagar and wished him.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.