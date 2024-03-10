PM Modi virtually lays foundation stone for airport improvement works in Belagavi, Hubballi

March 10, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually launched several infrastructure works across the country. There were some projects from Karnataka as well. Leaders from Belagavi and Hubballi watched the telecast of the ceremony.

Mr. Modi said that the Central government’s work is not limited to announcements and that it is implementing infrastructure and development projects regularly.

“The government has been working continuously for the development of the country, taking up projects like upgrading airports, construction of railway stations, expansion, doubling and electrification of railway lines and other projects such as implementation of the new education policy, PM Kisan Samman Yojana, among others,” he said.

He laid the foundation stone for the construction of new terminals of 15 airports in the country, including the Belagavi Airport at Sambra, upgrade of the Hubballi Airport, and other projects.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi said that the new airport terminal is aimed at providing more facilities for passengers in the coming days. It needs such a facility as it is the third biggest city in the State, he said.

“The new terminal will offer better facilities like lifts, expanded parking and improved aircraft infrastructure. A tender has been floated for the project at an estimated cost of ₹230 crore. The new terminal will have four aero bridges, to increase handling capacity to 2,400 passengers during peak hours (1,200 arrivals and 1,200 departures). Once operational, the existing terminal will be repurposed to manage arrivals. AAI’s consultants, Landrum and Brown, say that this expansion will enable the airport to cope with a traffic demand of 2.0 million passengers per annum (mppa) until 2037,’‘ Mr. Kadadi said.

Mr. Kadadi said that a proposal has been sent to the Centre to install a statue of Rani Channamma in front of the airport to commemorate the 200th year celebrations of the First War of Kittur against the East India company. Efforts to build a hi-tech ESIC hospital have begun in Belagavi, he said.

MP Mangala Angadi, MLAs Asif (Raju) Sait and Abhay Patil, MLC Prakash Hukkeri, who is the Karnataka Government Special Representative 2 at Delhi, Mayor Savita Kamble, Airport Authority officials and staff were present.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the second terminal of Hubballi Airport virtually on Sunday.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the construction of the terminal will be completed in two years at a cost of ₹340 crore. “It will enable parking of 4-10 flights and facilitate 2,400 passengers per day with international standard infrastructure,” he said.

MLAs Arvind Bellad, Mahesh Tenginkai, Prasad Abbayya and M.R. Patil, Mayor Veena Baradwad and others were present on the occasion.