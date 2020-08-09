PM Modi interacts with office-bearers of Hassan PCARD bank

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, interacted with office-bearers of a Primary Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank of Hassan taluk, through video conference as part of his Mann Ki Baat programme. Ugane PCARD Bank’s secretary Basave Gowda shared information and achievements of the bank with the Prime Minister. Bank’s president A.V. Devendrappa and other office-bearers were present.
The bank, set up in 1976, has over 2,300 members spread over 22 villages. With an annual turnover of ₹50 crores, it had extended loan to the tune of ₹20 crores. Mr. Basave Gowda, who has been working as secretary of the bank for the last 12 years, said the bank had built a godown with the capacity to store 1,200 tonnes of agriculture produce. The NABARD had provided a loan of ₹32 lakh for the construction of godown, which was constructed at a cost of ₹40 lakhs. The Prime Minister appreciated the work done by the bank and congratulated the office-bearers for their commitment to help the farming community.
“I am happy about getting an opportunity to interact with the PM and share the achievements of the bank with him. I am thankful to the officers of NABARD for providing me with this opportunity,” Basave Gowda told The Hindu.
Senior officers of the State Government, NABARD, Apex Bank and Hassan DCC Bank were present during the video conference.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath