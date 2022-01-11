PM calls Karnataka CM to enquire about his health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and enquired about his health in the wake of him testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Mr. Modi spoke with Mr. Bommai, who is under home quarantine, for about five minutes and advised him to take suitable medical treatment.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that he tested positive for the virus, along with his two family members -- son and daughter-in-law -- said sources in the Chief Minister’s Office.

Mr. Bommai also informed Mr. Modi that he was conducting a virtual meeting with health experts ahead of a meeting called by him on January 13. The Government has taken steps for containing the spread of the pandemic and has ramped up vaccination drive in the State, the Chief Minister told Mr. Modi.

Based on the suggestions given by health experts, further steps would be taken to check the spread of the virus, Mr. Bommai told Mr. Modi.