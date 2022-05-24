Karnataka

PM announces ₹2 lakh each relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the death of eight people in a road accident near Hubballi and announced ₹2 lakh each to the victims families from the PMNRF.

In an official tweet from PMO, a relief of ₹50,000 each to the injured was also announced.

The official tweet read: “Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Hubli, Karnataka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of the kin of those who lost their lives due to the mishap in Hubballi. The injured would be given ₹50,000.”

₹5 lakh each from CM

Meanwhile, in an official tweet on Tuesday night, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing relief of ₹2 lakh each under PMNRF and said that he has directed his officials to release ₹5 lakh each to the families of the victims.


