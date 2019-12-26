Plea to release funds to mining districts

The Karnataka Gani Avalambithara Vedike has urged the State government to release funds from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) in the mining districts of the State to bring temporary relief to people dependent on mining activities.

It said the economic condition of workers continued to remain bad with no new mining jobs being created following a ban of iron ore exports and restrictions on miners to increase mining capacities, said Rajakumar S., spokesperson of the vedike.

He said no new mining jobs were being created and families are dependent on a few working members for livelihoods. The huge amount of money lying in the special purpose vehicle and the DMF needs to be urgently disbursed for the benefit of the families of the mining dependent, he said in a release.

For the development of these areas, more than 3,000 projects have been planned. For the implementation of these projects, ₹1,502. 41 crore had been sanctioned but only ₹214.44 crore had been spent so far.