Plea for transfer of case against Nithyananda

The High Court on Monday asked the response of the State government on a petition seeking transfer of trial of a rape case against Nithyanada Swami of Nithyananda Dhyana Peeta from a court in Ramanagara to a court in Bengaluru city.

The court issued the direction on a petition filed by Lenin Karuppan, a former aide of Nithyananda. He questioned the procedure followed by the Ramanagara court in issuing warrants against witnesses and exempting Nithyananda from personal appearance.

Justice G. Narendar, before whom the petition came up for hearing, adjourned further hearing till December 12.

