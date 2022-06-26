Phishing ring busted

The city police arrested two African nationals and a person from Tripura for allegedly scamming people online through mobile phones. The arrested have been identified as Fasoyin Adeyinka, 32, Alfred Adoni, 23, and Moni Kumar, 23.

Moni Kumar was procuring and supplying fake SIM cards procured using fake documents to the gang of African nationals, who were carrying out phishing scams. The police have recovered four fake debit cards of bank accounts opened using fake documents, four fake SIM cards and three mobile phones.

The gang used to call several people promising them loans, claiming they had won a lottery, asked them to deposit a fee into a bank account and gave them the details of the fake bank accounts they held and cheated them, said the police.

The two African nationals failed to produce any passport, visa or relevant travel documents, indicating they have been staying here illegally, the police said.