PFI protest affects traffic on national highway

Some Popular Front of India (PFI) activists staged a protest in Belagavi on Thursday, against the NIA raids on PFI offices across the country.

They shouted slogans against the Union government and alleged that the BJP-led NDA government is trying to crush dissent by making false charges against opposition parties and groups.

The agitated group of youth blocked the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway for half an hour near Kakati. This led to a traffic jam that lasted over half an hour. The protestors had had heated arguments with the police who came to clear the blockade.

The police team, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Narayan Baramani, asked the protestors not to block the highway, but to take their protest to a different venue, after taking due permission.

The police then arrested 20 activists and took them away. They were released later.